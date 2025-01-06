Liam Greentree's power play goal 50 seconds into overtime lifted the Windsor Spitfires to a 4-3 win over the Niagara Ice Dogs in St. Catherines on Sunday.

Windsor trailed 2-0 early in the second period before goals by Tanner Winegard and Ethan Belchetz tied the game.

Josef Eichler's goal with just under five minutes to play in regulation evened the score at 3-3, setting up Greentree's game-winner in the extra frame.

The Spitfires have now won eight straight and 10 of their last 11 and are now tied with London for first overall in the OHL standings.