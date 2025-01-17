OHL scoring leader Liam Greentree scored twice and Ilya Protas had four points as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Sudbury Wolves 6-2 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Joey Costanzo made 19 saves to pick up his league-leading 25th win of the season.

The Spitfires — winners of 12 of their last 14 games — hit the road to play the Barrie Colts Saturday and the Oshawa Generals Sunday.