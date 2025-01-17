OHL scoring leader Liam Greentree scored twice and Ilya Protas had four points as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Sudbury Wolves 6-2 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.
Joey Costanzo made 19 saves to pick up his league-leading 25th win of the season.
The Spitfires — winners of 12 of their last 14 games — hit the road to play the Barrie Colts Saturday and the Oshawa Generals Sunday.
🌟 #OHLPerformer of the Night 🌟@LAKings prospect Liam Greentree had a big night Thursday against the Wolves, assisting Cristoforo's game-winner, and tucking two of his own!🍎🚨🚨#OHL | @bastardburrito | #GoKingsGo | @SpitsHockey pic.twitter.com/vGhfUv4dfE— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 17, 2025
PROTAS NETS HIS 30TH👏🚨@Capitals prospect Ilya Protas picks the defender’s pocket in the slot and makes no mistake, finding the back of the net to tally his 30th of the season and earn Thursday’s #BestofOHL clip!😍#OHLxMilkUP | @OntarioDairy | #ALLCAPS | @SpitsHockey pic.twitter.com/MSUu8vzeJe— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 17, 2025