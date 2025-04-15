Liam Greentree scored five goals and added an assist as the visiting Windsor Spitfires pushed the Kitchener Rangers to the brink of playoff elimination with a 6-3 win in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Ilya Protas had a goal and three assists for the Spitfires, who lead the second-round, best-of-seven series 3-0 following Monday's win in Kitchener.

Noah Morneau and Anthony Cristoforo each chipped in with two assists.

Greentree's five goal night is a new Spitfires playoff record, surpassing the prior mark of four held by Ernie Godden from Mar. 24, 1981 at Brantford.

Luke Ellinas, Cameron Mercer and Tanner Lam scored for the Rangers, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

The Spitfires, who won the first two games of the series in Windsor by 5-1 scores, were outshot 31-25.

Spitfires' netminder Joey Costanzo stopped 28 shots. Rangers' goaltender Jackson Parsons made 19 saves.

The Spitfires went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Kitchener.

AM800's coverage of Game 4 with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.