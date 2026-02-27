Liam Greentree scored twice and had the eventual game-winner in the shootout as the Spitfires beat the Peterborough Petes, 4-3 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.
Joey Costanzo made 25 saves to pick up his 28th win of the season.
The win snaps the Spitfires' two-game losing skid and moves them to within one point of Flint for first-place in the West Division.
The Spits are right back in action Friday night in London against the Knights.
AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.
Never count Costanzo out 🛫— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 27, 2026
Just when it looked like the Petes opened the shootout scoring, Joey Costanzo sprawled back across the @SpitsHockey net to keep it out and earn the @RealCdnSS Save of the Night! pic.twitter.com/PUw82GHgCm