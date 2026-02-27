Liam Greentree scored twice and had the eventual game-winner in the shootout as the Spitfires beat the Peterborough Petes, 4-3 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Joey Costanzo made 25 saves to pick up his 28th win of the season.

The win snaps the Spitfires' two-game losing skid and moves them to within one point of Flint for first-place in the West Division.

The Spits are right back in action Friday night in London against the Knights.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.