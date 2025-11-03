Liam Greentree had three goals and an assist, Carson Woodall chipped in with two assists, and the Windsor Spitfires beat the Flint Firebirds 5-2 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Ethan Belchetz and Caden Harvey also scored for the Spitfires, who outshot the Firebirds 30-20.

Jimmy Lombardi and Chase Hull scored for the Firebirds, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

The Spitfires went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Firebirds were 0-for-6.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday at home to Kingston. AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m.