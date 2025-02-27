The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight after a busy weekend.

The Spits played Friday, Saturday, and Sunday - after two losses, the team wrapped up the weekend with a 7-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Windsor will make their way to Peterborough this evening to take on the Petes.

The two teams have only met on the ice once this season back in mid-November, which saw Windsor claim a 4-1 victory.

The Spits only have 11 games remaining on the season, and have already clinched a playoff position with a 39-13-4-1 record.

Windsor's captain Liam Greentree and centre Ilya Protas will be looking to hit triple-digits in points tonight, as Greentree sits at 99 points and Protas sits at 98 points.

Tonight's game will be live on Pure Country 89, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.