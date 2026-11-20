The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is expanding its Green Bin Program into public schools in the county. Nov. 19, 2026 (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Green bins are making their way into more Essex County schools as the local board looks to keep more waste out of landfills.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is expanding its Green Bin Program into public schools across the county, starting with schools in the Town of Essex.

The program launched this week at Essex High School, Essex Public, Colchester North, and Harrow Public.

The rollout will happen gradually across Essex County, with schools in Kingsville and Leamington beginning the program next, followed by Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

Amherstburg and LaSalle are expected to come on board by next spring.

Rachel Bondy, Energy and Environmental Officer with the Greater Essex County District School Board, says the board currently diverts about 15 to 20 per cent of its waste from landfills but is now hoping to double that.

“Every year we do 10 waste audits to kind of see how we’re doing with our garbage, our recycling, and now organics. Prior to the implementation of this program, we’ve only been able to achieve about 15 to 20 per cent diversion. With organics, this is going to be really incredible for all of our county schools. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll at least achieve 40 per cent diversion. Our ultimate goal is to get to 60 per cent.”

am800-news-green-bin-pickup-nov-19-2026 Miller Waste Systems collecting green bins from Essex Public School. Nov. 19, 2026 (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

She says the students are already doing a great job.

“We’re having to get extra organic bins, extra recycling bins... but it’s been going really, really well. I was out at Colchester yesterday, and there’s one room that I was in that this is their third day that they had zero garbage in their classroom because of all of the things that are now accepted in the recycling stream and this implementation of the organics program.”

Bondy says the program is also a great way to show students they can make a difference in their communities.

“It’s really just opening up our students’ idea to the possibility that they can make an impact, right? This is something that’s directly driven by occupant behaviour in the building and what a great way to show all of our students that just because you’re a child doesn’t mean you can’t make an impact.”

The school board expects all of its county schools to have the organics program up and running by the end of March 2027.

The expansion is being done in partnership with the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority, Miller Waste Systems and IPL Schoeller.