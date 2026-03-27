The City of Windsor is reporting strong results as the green bin program passes the five month mark.

The program first launched in late October 2025, and the first two months was being considered a "learning period" for residents, but by January, the city began closely analyzing performance metrics.

Earlier this year, Windsor reported that nearly 750 tonnes of organic waste had been already diverted from the landfill and is seeing consistent diversion each month.

A year-over-year comparison showed that over 1,000 tonnes less residential waste was sent to landfill in January 2026 compared to January 2025.

The city set a goal of achieving around 20 per cent waste diversion in the first year, which is on par through the first five months.

Jim Leether, Senior Manager of Environmental Services for the City of Windsor, says based on other municipalities who have been operating a green bin program for a number of years, the city is expecting an uptick of residents using the program through the spring and summer months.

He says the city is pleased.

"We also were able to look at year-over-year from January of 2025 to January of 2026, and we had actually sent over 1,000 tonnes less of waste out of our residential streams to the landfill year-over-year, which are fantastic numbers."

Leether says they are meeting their yearly goal of diversion.

"Our goal for the year was to be around 20 per cent diversion. As a good first year, these programs do take years to get mature, much like the blue box program did in the 90's and 2000's, so we are floating around the 20 per cent diversion mark which we're really thrilled about. Is there more work to do - there always is more work to do, and we recognize that and fully expect it from our part."

He expects more residents to take part in the program as temperatures rise.

"As the warmer weather comes, and as we know from speaking to other municipalities, even just up the road in London there, you'll see weights increase a little bit with BBQ season as I'll call it - unofficially - and as you hear people talk about the program nobody wants the stinky stuff sticking around their house for more than a week, and in Windsor your bi-weekly collection, so get the food waste into those green bins."

Leether adds that complaints and concerns over the program have massively died down in the recent months as city staff have consistently responded to concerns, improved communication, and even conducted face-to-face outreach with those who had questions or issues.

Phase 1 of the program launched on October 21 in Windsor, Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, and Tecumseh.

Phase 2 of the program will launch this fall and will include Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington.