Windsor's mayor says they will be looking at how to 'make the experience better every year' at the new City Hall Square ice rink.

Drew Dilkens says they will look to see if there are operational efficiencies and improvements that they can employ to make the experience better each and every year.

Dilkens says seeing the look on the faces of the people who used it made him happy.

"I'm not talking about one or two families or one or two people; I'm talking about thousands of people who came down to city hall to do their free skate. The music was on, the lights were on, and we activated the space on many evenings with free hot chocolate. It was an experience," he says.

The new $15.4 million ice rink outside Windsor City Hall officially opened for public skating in early December 2025, but it was closed for the season on Monday, March 9.

Recent rain and warm temperatures pushed the cooling system to its limits, resulting in the loss of the ice for the year.

Dilkens says at a time when affordability is an issue, this was something everyone could use for free.

"It was just great to see how the public responded to the opening of the ice rink, and it wasn't bad that it was the best winter ever to open an outdoor ice rink when we had sustained cold periods from about mid-December until this week when we hit 21°C. All in all it was a great success, a great winter for it, and I'm sure folks are looking forward to next winter when we fire it up again," he says.

Fencing will be installed around the ice rink space while crews remove the final bits of the ice surface and the winter decor.

Dilkens says one of the things they heard about to improve the experience was greater access to the free ice skates that All Saints Church was giving out.

"We're looking at how we can do that to support more use of the ice. Just more areas where they can buy coffee and hot chocolate each night as opposed to just the special nights. We're looking at how we can have a hut that sells hot chocolate on a consistent basis throughout the winter," he says.

Construction of the project began in July 2024, and it was officially opened as part of the city's 133rd birthday celebration in mid-July 2025.

The outdoor space features seating areas, a water feature, a pavilion, and the grounds that are activated in the spring, summer, and fall and then converted seasonally for the skating rink.