CALGARY — The biggest 10 days of the year are in full swing for Calgary bar and restaurant operators like Concorde Entertainment Group.

The Calgary Stampede kicks off today, and with it a flurry of corporate shindigs, pancake breakfasts and boot-stomping revelry.

Concorde has overtaken two parking lots to set up party tents, and also hosts Stampede events at the various food-and-drink spots it runs.

Company vice-president Jon Molyneux says it's shaping up to be a big year.

He says corporate bookings are their highest-ever and there's a great energy all over the city.

B-MO economist Robert Kavcic says there's reason for an optimistic vibe in Calgary this year.

He says the provincial economy performing well compared to the rest of Canada and it's been relatively sheltered from Canada-U.S. trade turmoil.

The startup of the L-N-G Canada export facility is also poised to boost the bottom line of natural gas producers in the province.

A-T-B Financial economist Mark Parsons says a surge in "elbows-up" tourism may also draw more Canadian vacationers to the Stampede, and provide more of an economic boost to the region.