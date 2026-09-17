Grape stomping and spaghetti eating contests take centre stage at Caboto Club’s Grape Festival

It’s being described as a weekend of wine, food, and entertainment.

The Giovanni Caboto Club is hosting its annual ‘Grape Festival’ this weekend outside of the club on Tecumseh Road East and Parent Avenue.

The two-day event kicks off on Friday, September 18 and features wine, Italian food, and live entertainment.

Club vice president Craig Moro says the festival is a ‘feature event’ for the club.

“We have our grape stomping and spaghetti eating contest, which is always a big hit here,” says Moro. “We got live bands playing both nights and, of course, awesome food, awesome wine, and lots of spirits as well.”

He says people are looking forward to the grape stomping.

“We’re getting a lot of interest in grape stomping; in fact, people are texting me saying, ‘How do I get on the list early so they can get picked for grape stomping?,” he says.

AM800-News-Grape-Fest-2026 Grape Fest 2026 (Giovanni Caboto Club)

Moro says the event ran for years until it was stopped in the mid-90s.

“We brought it back to the club; this would be the third year on its return, and it shows the Italian heritage in the city, features all the great Italian wine and great Italian food,” says Moro.

The festival is a 19-plus ticketed, cashless event.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

The club says a portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to the Giovanni Caboto Club Scholarship Fund.