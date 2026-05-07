The Windsor Police Service has a new police chief for one day only.

Victoria Martin, a Grade 6 student at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School at 1400 Roselawn Drive in Windsor, is serving as 'Chief for the Day.'

Students submit letters explaining why they would be good candidates for the role before a final selection is made as part of Police Week.

Martin says she applied for the job for one reason.

"I just thought it would be cool to see what it is like to be a police officer and what they do," she says.

The 11-year-old Martin received a tour of Windsor Police Headquarters along with a look inside the emergency response room while also meeting with officers in the K9 Unit, the bomb squad, and Emergency Services Unit to learn about what they do, leadership, policing, and community service.

"They are all amazing; I love all the officers. I ordered them to do a couple of things but not a lot," she says.

Martin says she would tell her friends that if they wanted to be police officers, they would always be busy.

"I'd tell them, 'Okay, but you have to be careful because you could get a call at any minute.' You have to be early if you're going anywhere, and you have to get there as fast as you can," she says.

Martin also got her own police badge but she's not sure how long she will keep it.

"I think I'm going to eat it soon before it melts. It's made of chocolate, by the way," she says.

The Windsor Police Service, along with the OPP, LaSalle Police, and Canada Border Services Agency, has several displays at Devonshire Mall in Windsor as part of Police Week.

This year's theme, "Protecting Ontario Through Service," recognizes the contributions of police officers and those working in law enforcement who help keep our community safe.