A significant achievement for one local student.

The Greater Essex County District School Board took to social media on Wednesday to send congratulations to Grade 12 student David Kim, who currently attends Leamington District Secondary School.



Kim has accepted the prestigious Hellmuth scholarship from Huron University College at Western University.



The scholarship is awarded to an incoming student with a mid-year average of 90% or higher and an exceptional record of extracurricular and community involvement, as well as a demonstrated passion for student life through community leadership, volunteer service, passion for arts, or athletics.



Staff from Huron University College surprised Kim by presenting him with the scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees for up to four years.



Just ten Canadian students receive this award each year.



Receiving the scholarship was a surprise to Kim, but his parents and classmates were made aware prior to the presentation and came along to support him.



"They came all the way from London, I'm very thankful they came all the way here, to present me with this scholarship. Community academics and leadership with heart is their motto. So they really emphasize leading with heart and that is one of the reason I received this scholarship," he said.



Kim says he first heard about Huron from alumni at the school.



"I heard really great things about Huron and how they really care for each person. Their values of community and a really value based education, which is one of those specialist types of education as not many universities offer this kind of education."



He says it's a surreal feeling, and he's very happy to be one of the 10 students selected to receive it.



"The most special part for me from this scholarship is being able to make a positive impact on the community. I go to school and I see the community smiling, and the school smiling, and that is really what fulfills me from all of the activities that I've done," he said.



Kim says while he was a bit overwhelmed at the time, he's incredibly excited to get started in exploring his chosen career path of business.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi