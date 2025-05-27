OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's vision for nation-building and economic growth is expected to form the main thrust of the throne speech when King Charles reads it today in the Canadian Senate.

In a speech to his caucus Sunday, Carney laid out his governing agenda for the re-opening of Parliament.

Carney said his government's immediate focus will be on affordability measures, such as quickly passing the tax cut he promised during the campaign.

He said the Liberal government had been elected to do nothing less than define "a new economic and security relationship with the United States."

Carney said his ministers will immediately introduce legislation to fast-track infrastructure projects deemed to be in the national interest and bring in a bill to eliminate all federal barriers to free trade in Canada.

Carney said his minority government team will be "very, very busy" in not just the coming weeks, but also over the next few years, and accomplish things "previously thought impossible at speeds not seen in generations."