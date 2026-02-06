Canada's new consulate in Greenland is officially open.

The consulate has been operating quietly for several weeks but Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand are in Greenland's capital Nuuk for the ceremonial opening today.

Anand raised a Canadian flag at the consulate and people gathered spontaneously sang O Canada, while they waved both Canadian and Greenland flags.

Ottawa first pledged to launch the new diplomatic mission in December 2024, well before U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his threats to annex the Danish territory.

Anand says the significance of the new consulate show Canada standing together with Greenland and Denmark on defence, security, economic resilience and climate change.

Greenland is an autonomous island territory of Denmark and Prime Minister Mark Carney has repeatedly said any decisions about Greenland's future are up to the people of Greenland and Denmark.