Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path moving to winter hours

The multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge heading towards the United States. (Source: Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority)

Those using the multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge will have to adjust their schedules starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, the path will operate from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.

This is a change from the summer schedule when the path was open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the path has been extremely popular since opening on August 5, recording more than 48,000 crossings by the end of October.

The new hours are based on daylight, seasonal conditions and when people are actually using the path.

Heather Grondin, Chief Relations Officer with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, says they were seeing the lowest usage numbers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“In fact, of all of our bridge usage, like looking at October, less than four per cent of all of our past crossings were happening between those hours. But then between 10 to 11, 11 to 12, 12 to 1, that’s where we were seeing the really big pickup. And those hours represent almost 60 per cent of all of our crossings.”

Gordie Howe International Bridge pedestrian path The pedestrian path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge officially opened on Aug. 5, 2026. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

She says the path will remain open throughout the winter and will be cleared of snow and ice.

“There are maintenance requirements built into our contract with Bridging North America, so we will actively be clearing the path. We will also be closely monitoring ice buildup and snow forecasts, and we will do our best to advise as well in advance as possible if there is a bridge closure related to weather.”

Grondin says they’re receiving really positive feedback.

“More recently I’m hearing about people who are integrating walking or cycling across the path as part of their regular weekly exercise programs, crossing three or four times a week just for the exercise that they’re getting out of it, which is so great. What an amazing use and probably a use that we didn’t necessarily anticipate.”

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority says the adjusted hours were coordinated with Canadian and U.S. border agencies.