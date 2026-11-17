Gordie How International Bridge heading into Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 30, 2026. (Melanie Kentner/CTv News Windsor)

The most popular vehicle border crossing between Michigan and Ontario last month was the Gordie Howe International Bridge, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association.

The association collects data for international crossings in Michigan and New York.

Here are the statistics for passenger vehicle and truck crossings during October 2026:

Gordie Howe International Bridge (Windsor-Detroit): 339,903

Ambassador Bridge (Windsor-Detroit): 317,142

Blue Water Bridge (Port Edward-Port Huron): 279, 935

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Windsor-Detroit): 275,726

Sault Ste. Marie Bridge (Sault Ste. Marie): 78,582

“We are encouraged by the continued interest in the bridge and the growth in traffic volumes over the past few months,” says Heather Grondin, chief relations officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

Vehicles cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 27, 2026, the first day it was open to vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer Vehicles cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 27, 2026, the first day it was open to vehicles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer (Dax Melmer)

More than one million passenger and commercial vehicles crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge in its first 100 days of operations. The bridge officially opened to traffic on July 27, 2026.

In addition, WDBA officials say over 48,000 pedestrians and cyclists have used the multi-use path since opening on Aug. 5.

Trucks vs. passenger vehicles

The Ambassador Bridge had the most commercial vehicle traffic last month with 139,857 trucks crossing.

Canada-US border Trucks at the Ambassador Bridge Canada-US border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV Windsor)

Here is the breakdown of passenger car and truck traffic for October 2025 and October 2026:

Ambassador Bridge

October 2025: Passenger Cars: 319,794, Trucks: 167,101

October 2026: Passenger Cars: 177,285, Trucks: 139,857

Blue Water Bridge

October 2025: Passenger Cars: 140,170, Trucks: 187,458

October 2026: Passenger Cars: 154,114, Trucks: 125,639

Gordie Howe International Bridge

October 2025: Passenger Cars: -, Trucks: -

October 2026: Passenger Cars: 244,604, Trucks: 95,299

Detroit-Windsor Tunnel