The most popular vehicle border crossing between Michigan and Ontario last month was the Gordie Howe International Bridge, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association.
The association collects data for international crossings in Michigan and New York.
Here are the statistics for passenger vehicle and truck crossings during October 2026:
- Gordie Howe International Bridge (Windsor-Detroit): 339,903
- Ambassador Bridge (Windsor-Detroit): 317,142
- Blue Water Bridge (Port Edward-Port Huron): 279, 935
- Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Windsor-Detroit): 275,726
- Sault Ste. Marie Bridge (Sault Ste. Marie): 78,582
“We are encouraged by the continued interest in the bridge and the growth in traffic volumes over the past few months,” says Heather Grondin, chief relations officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).
More than one million passenger and commercial vehicles crossed the Gordie Howe International Bridge in its first 100 days of operations. The bridge officially opened to traffic on July 27, 2026.
In addition, WDBA officials say over 48,000 pedestrians and cyclists have used the multi-use path since opening on Aug. 5.
Trucks vs. passenger vehicles
The Ambassador Bridge had the most commercial vehicle traffic last month with 139,857 trucks crossing.
Here is the breakdown of passenger car and truck traffic for October 2025 and October 2026:
Ambassador Bridge
- October 2025: Passenger Cars: 319,794, Trucks: 167,101
- October 2026: Passenger Cars: 177,285, Trucks: 139,857
Blue Water Bridge
- October 2025: Passenger Cars: 140,170, Trucks: 187,458
- October 2026: Passenger Cars: 154,114, Trucks: 125,639
Gordie Howe International Bridge
- October 2025: Passenger Cars: -, Trucks: -
- October 2026: Passenger Cars: 244,604, Trucks: 95,299
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel
- October 2025: Passenger Cars: 341,108, Trucks: 1,676
- October 2026: Passenger Cars: 273,913, Trucks: 831