A celebration for members of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project team.

They're celebrating 2000 days and over 12 million hours worked since the first shovel hit the ground on the legacy infrastructure project.



The achievement was reached on March 27, and officials say it was made possible by the determination and hard work of trade workers and project staff.



Construction started back on October 5, 2018.



Over this time, officials say the highest priority has been the team's commitment to safety.



Integrating sustainable features throughout the design and construction, the team has completed specific activities or advanced to the next stage of work across all four project components.



Officials also provided an update on where construction stands:

- Bridge tower construction is complete with towers now standing at their final height of 220 metres/722 feet.

- Only 10 of 56 segments remain to be installed on the bridge deck over the Detroit River.

- Only 20 of 216 stay cables remain to be installed.

- The falsework bents supporting the back span of the bridge are now removed.

- All 40 steel edge girders in the approach spans connecting the bridge to both Ports of Entry have been placed.

- At the Canadian and US Ports of Entry, paving of lanes, parking lots and roadways is ongoing while painting and floor installation has started inside 10 of 12 buildings.

- The final girders that are being installed on the ramps vary in length from 148 metres/487 feet to 304 metres/997 feet and connect I-75 to the US Port of Entry.

- One section of the 3 km/1.9 mile Sandwich Street reconstruction project is completed with another section currently underway and a third to start this spring.

To mark the 2000 days, officials are encouraging community members of all ages to participate in a hard hat sticker design contest.



For the contest, community members are asked to develop an image that celebrates all-things construction and honours those working across all sites.



The contest ends on April 26, and more information can be found here.

