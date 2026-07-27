Gordie Howe bridge officially open, Howe family members first to cross

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is officially open to motorists today after months of controversy over financial aspects of the project.

The multi-use path for pedestrians is expected to open Aug. 5.

Members of the Howe family were the first to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge before it officially opened to traffic Monday.

Gordie Howe, the grandson of “Mr. Hockey,” and his wife Margaret made the ceremonial crossing around 9:45 a.m., roughly two hours before the public was allowed onto the bridge.

“It was incredible,” Howe said. “It just feels surreal to be the people who were chosen to do that.”

am800-news-howe-family-bridge-july-27-2026 Gordie Howe, grandson to hockey icon Gordie Howe, and his wife Margaret speak to reporters after being the first ones to officially cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge. July 27, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Margaret Howe said the most special part was seeing the faces of people who had worked on the project for years.

“It’s one of these occasions that makes it so much more apparent that he was just such a special person to so many people and still is.”

“Joy, and amazement, and wonder at the architecture of the bridge. Just what a historic and just incredible structure it is. When you’re on the bridge and you look up... it’s just amazing, the symmetry,” said Gordie.

With so much turmoil over the bridge, Howe added he’s just happy it’s now open.

GORDIE HOWE - BRIDGE - CROSSING - JULY 2026 Members of the Howe family were first to cross the Gordie Howe International Bridge on opening day. July 27, 2026. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

“It’s been strange to observe from afar, for sure, and I know it’s been frustrating for a lot of people. And so, I think that makes today all the more amazing that it has actually opened today, and a lot of people are very happy.”

In a February social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump insisted the United States would have to be compensated before he would allow the bridge to open.

He falsely claimed the $6.4-billion structure connecting Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, Mich., was built with virtually no American content.

Canada subsequently agreed to make some adjustments concerning the sharing of revenues.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria (left), Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman (right) pose for a ph... Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria (left), Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and Canadian Ambassador to the United States Mark Wiseman (right) pose for a photo following a ceremony to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer (Dax Melmer)

Canada held a ceremony last week to help mark the opening of the bridge, but a joint celebration with the United States was cancelled over Washington’s recent threat of new tariffs on Canadian goods.

American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Also marking the official opening on Monday was Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer got behind the wheel of a Michigan-built Ford Mustang to celebrate the opening.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - july 2027 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer drives across the Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27, 2026. (Source: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

The bridge over the Detroit River, named for the Canadian hockey icon known to some as “Mr. Hockey,” is expected to serve as a critical route for trade, jobs and tourism between Canada and the U.S.

More than 70 per cent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. For nearly a century, the privately-owned Ambassador Bridge has been the only route for large commercial trucks moving between the U.S. and Canada at Detroit.

Businesses say the new six-lane span will be faster and less expensive.

Construction on the bridge began in 2018 but took years, partly due to a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen, Friday, July 24, 2026. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is seen, Friday, July 24, 2026.

With files from CTV’s Travis Fortnum and AM800’s Rob Hindi