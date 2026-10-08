Gordie Howe Bridge bans flags, signs and banners on multi-use path

Users of the multi-use pathway on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit are being told that flags are not allowed.

Rules are now in place that prohibit anyone using the pathway from bringing signs, flags, and banners along for their crossing.

The safety measure is aimed at reducing the risk of disruption or injury for walkers, runners, cyclists, and vehicular traffic due to blocked sightlines.

There’s also a risk of high winds along the crossing pulling items from a user’s hands.

A statement provided to AM800 News from Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority chief relations officer Heather Grondin says, “Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has implemented rules for using the multi-use path at the Gordie Howe International Bridge to support a safe environment and reduce the risk of disruption or injury for walkers, runners, cyclists, and vehicular traffic. Included among the prohibited activities are those, such as displaying, distributing, or attaching signs, flags, or banners, that could result in blocked sight lines, obstructions across the 3.6 m/12 ft wide path, driver distraction, and increased litter. At 45.7 metres/150 feet above the Detroit River, wind is an important safety consideration, and flags, banners, or signs can easily be taken from path users’ hands. WDBA has not identified restrictions to individuals’ clothing. WDBA values user feedback and will continue to review our approach to operating the multi-use path, prioritizing safety and shared enjoyment among all users.”

The multi-use pathway allows cyclists, runners, and pedestrians to cross the border free of charge, separate from vehicular traffic.

From entrance to exit between Windsor and Detroit, the path is 3 km/1.8 miles and can be steep in some areas with an approximate 5 per cent incline.

The pathway is open seven days a week until October 31, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last entry allowed at 7 p.m. The pathway will then be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from November 1 to March 31.

Entrances to the path can be found at 4389 Sandwich Street in Windsor, Ontario, and 6524 West Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Michigan.

Click here for more on the rules for using the multi-use pathway.