A goose is recovering in the care of Wings Rehabilitation Centre after being rescued off of a sheet of ice in a Belle River creek.

The rescue took place Monday after some passerby's noticed the goose frozen stuck on Duck Creek.

An animal protection officer with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society and the Green Unlimited Animal Rescue organization also assisted.

Jennifer Dalley, wildlife coordinator for Wings Rehabilitation Centre says the rescue took 3.5 hours.

"So they had to break the ice, and they took a kayak, and they got the goose off the ice."

She describes the young goose's condition as 'very guarded'.

"We take it day by day, so he's suffered exposure so antibiotics and pain med's, we're doing warm water therapy on him and there's slight improvement on the swelling of his feet but we'll see, time will tell."

Dalley says this isn't the first time WINGS have had to care for stranded animals affected by ice.

"Several years ago, 2015 I believe, that was the year where are weather went up and down, up and down, and there was hundreds of swans that were frozen on the ice, so that year we ended up with 45 swans."

Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization of volunteers founded in March of 1991 for the purpose of providing specialized care for all native wild bird species.