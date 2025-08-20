Google on Wednesday unveiled a new line-up of Pixel smartphones injected with another dose of artificial intelligence that's designed to do everything from fetch vital information stored on the devices to help improve photos as they're being taken.

The AI expansion on the four Pixel 10 models amplifies Google's efforts to broaden the use of AI. At the same time, Google is taking a swipe at Apple's inability to deliver on its promise to smarten up iPhone with more AI technology.

Google also isn't raising the prices on the new Pixel phones at a time trade wars are pressuring Apple to consider charging more for the next iPhone.