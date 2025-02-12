Google's online calendar has removed default references for a handful of holidays and cultural events — with users noticing that mentions of Pride and Black History Month, as well as other observances, no longer appear in their desktop and mobile applications.

The omissions gained particular attention online over the last week.

But Google says it made the change midway through last year.

Separate from this Calendar shift, Google has also gained attention over its more recent decision to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Denali on Google Maps, following orders from President Donald Trump.

The tech giant confirmed that the that new the Gulf of America name had gone into effect this week.