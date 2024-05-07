A Good Samaritan is being thanked by Chatham-Kent Police for their quick thinking to helping reunite a missing person with their family.

On May 4 at approximately 5:45 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment were dispatched to the westbound Highway 401 near Communication Road in Chatham for a report of a car broken-down by the road.

A good Samaritan stopped to help the motorist, and once they spoke to the driver, the individual determined the motorist needed additional assistance and contacted OPP.

Officers determined that a family member of the 82-year-old from Waubaushene had contacted the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at approximately 4:10 p.m. the same day to report the individual as missing.

The missing individual was assessed and transported to a local hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The police want to thank the Good Samaritan for their help as their assistance and call to police helped the missing individual be located, and the family was notified.