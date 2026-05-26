Golf tournament raises $73,000 for men’s health care in Windsor-Essex

Cristina Naccarato (L), executive director of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and Jane Boyd (R), widow of Dr. Richard Boyd. (Source: WRH)

Golfers and community supporters have raised $73,000 for men’s health care in Windsor-Essex.

The annual tournament at Essex Golf and Country Club will direct all proceeds to the Dr. Richard Boyd Men’s Health Program at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The money will help fund new prostate cancer screening equipment, minimally invasive surgical tools, and improvements aimed at keeping care local.

Organizers say the event highlights strong community support for expanding access to specialized treatment close to home.

The Dr. Boyd Men’s Health Program was founded several years ago in honor of Dr. Boyd, the former chief of surgery and head of urology at Windsor Regional, who passed away in 2008.