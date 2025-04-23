An arrest has been made following an assault in Wallaceburg.
Chatham-Kent police were called to a residence last Friday morning.
A 42-year old man was found with head injuries and was rushed to hospital.
Investigators say there was a disturbance earlier in the day where a 24-year old man, believed to be intoxicated, entered the home, began shouting obscenities then struck the victim several times in the head with a golf club which was later located.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
The suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
He'll appear in court on May 26th.