An arrest has been made following an assault in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a residence last Friday morning.

A 42-year old man was found with head injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Investigators say there was a disturbance earlier in the day where a 24-year old man, believed to be intoxicated, entered the home, began shouting obscenities then struck the victim several times in the head with a golf club which was later located.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He'll appear in court on May 26th.