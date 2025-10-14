A Lakeshore man is facing charges after allegedly operating a golf cart while impaired.

Provincial police in Lakeshore say an officer was on patrol on Caille Avenue on Monday night and saw a man driving a golf cart on the road.

Police say the officer stopped the driver and noticed signs of impairment while speaking with him.

The driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

Police say a 48-year-old man is charged under the Criminal Code and the Off-Road Vehicle Act.

He's charged with Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), unlawfully drive off road vehicle on highway, drive off-road vehicle - no number plate, fail to surrender permit for off-road vehicle and drive off-road vehicle - no insurance.

Police say the man was released from custody and will appear in court on October 28.

Essex County OPP say operating golf carts on the road in Essex County is only permitted in Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore and on Pelee Island.

It's part of a pilot project regulation under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) to permit the use of golf carts.