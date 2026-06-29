Golf cart driver charged in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP say a driver of a golf cart was charged after traffic stop in Lakeshore.

Officers stopped a golf cart travelling on Oakwood Ave at Rourke Line Road at 1:44 a.m. on Sunday.

A 39-year-old Belle River man was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate unsafe vehicle

Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on Aug. 12, 2026, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have a non-emergency traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).