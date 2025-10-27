Provincial gold for the St. Clair Saints women's soccer team.

The Saints beat the Centennial Colts 4-1 to win their first Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) women's soccer championship in 37 years.

The win came on home field as St. Clair hosted the OCAA Final Four Championship over the weekend.

The Saints knocked off Humber 2-1 in overtime in semi-final play on Saturday before advancing to Sunday's final.

Saints head coach Steve Vagnini says the team has been focused since the get-go.

"It's something we worked very hard for, and it took a long time; it's long overdue," says Vagnini.

He says winning at home is special.

"The home crowd is an extra player," he says. "St. Clair, the staff, everybody there, they made it. Winning it was great; winning it at home was amazing."

Vagnini says his team pushed all year and all weekend.

"Their accountability, their attitude – they meant business, and they were relaxed at it because they worked really hard at training," says Vagnini. "They bought into what we were trying to teach them to do, and it paid off."

The last time the Saints won the gold medal was back in 1988.

The Saints now head to Red Deer, Alberta, for the CCAA National Championship Tournament.

The tournament starts on November 5.