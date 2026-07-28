Gold for LaSalle’s Kylie Masse at the Commonwealth Games

Canada's Kylie Masse reacts as she competes in the Women's 50m Backstroke Final swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

A gold medal finish for LaSalle’s Kylie Masse at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The five-time Olympic medallist sprinted to victory in the women’s 50-metre backstroke, a discipline that has been added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Masse, 31, touched the wall in 27.32 seconds to finish ahead of Australia’s Iona Alexandra Anderson (27.45) and England’s Lauren Cox (27.56) and reach her 11th Commonwealth podium, the most by a Canadian female swimmer.

With files from the Canadian Press