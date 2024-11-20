A 16-year-old girl from Windsor is being remembered as a beautiful, vibrant young soul.

Paighton Marie Hoffman died by suicide last week.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral costs and other related expenses.

According to the page, the fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $35,000.

To date, more than $56,000 has been raised.

The page says Paighton was full of the best energy, had an infectious smile and generous heart and touched all who crossed her path with her kindness, humour and spirit.

The page goes on to say, Paighton had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and loved, and her legacy will continue in the stories we share, the laughter we hold onto, and the kindness we pass forward.

Over the last week, family and friends have been posting about Paighton on social media.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;