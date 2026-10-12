Goff, Gibbs lead Lions’ offensive romp in a win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dan Campbell felt his team was teetering on the edge of a lost season after four shaky performances to start the year so the Detroit head coach dialed up the intensity for Week 5, putting in an ultra-aggressive game plan that featured the fearlessness he wanted to see.

The Lions rewarded him with their best game of the year.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jahmyr Gibbs added 151 yards rushing and two more scores and Detroit shook off a slow start by scoring on seven consecutive drives to roll past the Arizona Cardinals 45-21 on Sunday.

“The important thing is you go all in, no matter what you’re going to do,” Campbell said. “And either it crumbles or they rise up, but you’re going all in. You’ve got to push your chips all the way in and you’ve got to believe in it.

“So we did. We applied a little pressure and the players really responded.”

Detroit (3-2) scored three touchdowns on fourth down and the defense had a bounce-back performance, led by cornerback Roger McCreary, who had six passes defended while playing mostly man-to-man coverage. D.J. Wonnum had two sacks.

Gibbs barreled into the end zone on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth, bouncing off the offensive line before reversing field and finding room to run. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has scored an NFL-record 58 touchdowns before his 25th birthday, passing Lions great Barry Sanders, who had 57.

“He’s unbelievable, he really is,” Goff said. “We did a good job in the run game and still probably didn’t do as well as we could. He made a lot of guys miss in the backfield and got a lot after the first touch. Gosh, he’s electric.”

Jameson Williams had his first multi-TD receiving game, catching touchdowns for 8 and 39 yards.

Harrison’s trade caps tough day for Cardinals

Arizona (1-4) has lost nine straight home games, a streak that’s lasted more than a year.

It was a disappointing, weird afternoon for the Cardinals, who finalized a trade to send receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in the middle of the first quarter. Harrison was one of the team’s five inactives against the Lions and wasn’t seen at the stadium.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2024 out of Ohio State has been a major disappointment in the desert and he had just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown through four games this season.

But the non-Harrison version of the Cardinals wasn’t any better Sunday.

Arizona took an early 7-0 lead after a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but right about the time news of the Harrison deal started spreading, the momentum shifted.

Lions pour it on in second quarter

Detroit scored three straight touchdowns and a field goal in the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. Tight end Sam LaPorta caught the second of the three TDs, finding himself wide open for a 38-yard catch and run.

The Cardinals are giving up 37 points per game over their four-game losing streak, putting pressure on defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ job status. First-year Arizona coach Mike LaFleur didn’t say if changes were imminent, but that he understands there are a lot of problems to fix.

“Anytime there’s a blowout like this, it starts with coaching,” LaFleur said.

Williams added a 39-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter on a perfectly-thrown ball by Goff, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 279 yards. The quarterback also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

“Goff is just Goff,” Campbell said. “He’s as good as they come.”

Lions’ defense shows improvement

While the Lions were piling up points, the Cardinals had five straight three-and-out drives during the first half, gaining just 12 total yards. On the sixth drive, Brissett threw an interception that ended the second quarter.

It was a better performance by the Lions’ defense, which came into Sunday giving up 31.8 points per game to rank No. 31 in the NFL.

Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is 2-15 as the team’s starter since taking over for Kyler Murray last season.

Quitoriano finished with two receiving touchdowns, adding a 13-yard catch in the third quarter. Trey McBride also had a 9-yard TD catch late in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Lions: LB Devin White (forearm) and KR/PR Tom Kennedy (knee) both left the game and didn’t return. Campbell said that White would likely need surgery and would miss extended time.

Cardinals: S Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) was hurt late in the first half.

Up next

Lions: Host Green Bay on Oct. 25.

Cardinals: At the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

David Brandt, The Associated Press