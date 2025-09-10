OSHAWA — GM Canada says its previously announced plan to cut a shift at its Oshawa Assembly Plant won't take effect until early 2026.

The company provided new clarity on its timeline for the move after the union representing plant workers had initially said the shift cut was expected this fall.

GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says the company's Oshawa facility will continue operating on three shifts through January 2026, after which the plant will return to a two-shift operation.

She says the timeline reflects current production plans and that the automaker will "work closely with Unifor to support employees throughout this transition."

GM originally announced the move in May on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on Canadian built vehicles.

While the company had cited updated demand forecasts and the evolving trade environment, Unifor urged GM to reverse the move, which it called a "reckless decision that deals a direct blow to our members and threatens to ripple through the entire auto parts supplier network."