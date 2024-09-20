SERVEONE Canada, a global procurement solution company, has begun Canadian operations in Tecumseh.

Its services are located at 5815 Outer Drive.



According to a news release, the company provides diverse procurement solutions to clients from industrial parts to promotional materials with a primary focus on cost reduction and increasing the efficiency of the procurement management process.



SERVEONE Canada has invested $2 million for the space and has hired 12 full-time employees.



It chose Windsor-Essex to enhance its supply chain profile and increase the company’s access to the global market.

