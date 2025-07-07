Crews trudged through debris and waded into swollen riverbanks in the search for victims of catastrophic flooding over the July Fourth weekend that have killed close to 90 people in Texas, including more than two dozen campers and counselors from an all-girls Christian camp.

With more rain on the way, the risk of more flooding was still high in saturated parts of central Texas.

Authorities said the death toll was sure to rise as crews looked for the many people who were still missing.

Operators of Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, said Monday that they lost 27 campers and counselors.