A terrifying incident unfolded at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon on Thursday when a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.

The incident left the victim with serious injuries and sent shockwaves through the school community.

Police say a teacher was also injured trying to intervene.

According to police, emergency calls were received around 12:30 p.m. reporting an assault and a fire at the school.

The incident prompted a swift evacuation of the school. Students described hearing the fire alarm and being instructed to leave the building.

Gus Alibibu, a student witness, recalled the chaos of the moment. "I was in class, and all of a sudden the fire alarm just went off," he said. "Everyone left, and we didn't see anyone get arrested."

Police say a 14-year-old girl, also a student at Evan Hardy Collegiate, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say because a School Resource Officer (SRO) was at the school at the time of the attack, the officer was at the scene in less than thirty seconds and had the suspect apprehended in sixty.

"Happenstance we had a Saskatoon school resource officer there, so a full uniformed officer was at that school for a different event, and he immediately responded to the area where the event was occurring,” Sergeant Ken Kane, the SRO unit supervisor told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

"I believe that this situation would have been much worse, and more out of control if we didn't have an officer there right away."

Sergeant Kane said the fire was put out quickly.

"It was put out by a teacher and some other staff, whether it was a fire extinguisher or whatever I don't know-- I just know they did extinguish it."

The investigation has been turned over to the Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit.

As for students, Saskatoon Public Schools says classes will be canceled Friday but the school will remain open and counselling services will be available for students.