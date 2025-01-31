Members with the Giovanni Caboto Club will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this weekend.

February 1 will mark the 100th anniversary to the day of its founding, with over 900 people expected to attend the event on Saturday.

The club originated with a group of only 10 members - and has since grown to over 1,200 members today.

The Caboto Club is the largest Italian club in Southwestern Ontario and has been serving the Windsor-Essex community since its founding.

While many things have changed over the years, the club is still dedicated to contributing to the community, and continues to take pride in their motto of 'A Quest for Excellence'.

Gino Piazza, Treasurer and 100th Anniversary Co-Chair for the Giovanni Caboto Club, says the club continues to evolve year after year.

"Our club just recently, in September 2023, we changed the criteria for the membership. And that criteria allowed all genders to join our club. So now we are the only club - that we're aware of - that allows all genders to join the club."

He says there will be videos and a mini documentary shown during the event.

"And that'll be shown that evening for the first time, and I think that when the membership sees this documentary, they're going to go 'wow!'. They're going to realize what the club has done in the last 100 years."

Piazza says the club does so much for the community.

"A lot of the money goes right back to the community. We've basically given millions since 1925, back to the community. And we've never... we kind of sat on the sidelines and we never really said anything. And I think it's our time now to let the community know this the Caboto Club - this is what we've been doing for 100 years."

The Caboto Club recently brought back the Grape Festival, and run a number of other events such as Charity Pasta Nights, brunches, among many more.

Attendees for Saturday's event will include club membership, local, national and international dignitaries.

While this event is strictly for Caboto Club members, the club will be hosting the 100th Anniversary Gala on November 1 for the entire community to come together and celebrate.