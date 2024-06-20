TORONTO - NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray will lead the Canadian men's basketball team at the Paris Olympics in July.
Canada Basketball made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and said a training camp will be held from June 28 to July 7 in Toronto.
The team is coming off a historic 2023 where it won its first-ever medal at a FIBA World Cup, defeating the United States for bronze last September in Manila, Philippines.
Canada qualified for the Olympics with a quarterfinal victory over Spain at the tournament. The men's appearance in Paris will be the program's first since the Sydney Games in 2000.
The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group A with Australia and the winners of Olympic qualifying tournaments in Spain and Greece.
Canada will open play against the Spain tournament winner on July 27 in Lille, France.
