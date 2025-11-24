The 4th annual Holiday Gift Drive for Teens is now underway.

The group Bridge Builders created the campaign to specifically help youth between 13 and 18 in low income families across Windsor-Essex to ensure they are not overlooked this holiday season.

The organization says they have received a high number of registrations and past donations have been fully exhausted so it's calling on the public to donate items such as gift cards, a hoodie or a journal or to sponsor a specific teen.

Founder Victoria Rubio says this age group is often overlooked.

"The main drives age out at 12 or 13 which is why we decided to do something for the teens because we think they deserve gifts too," says Rubio.

Last year, the group collected gifts for 75 teenagers and Rubio says the need becomes greater every year.

"Every year we just tell them, it's 100% donation based, we have zero funding so we do have a disclaimer that we will do our best but can't promise," says Rubio. "We do hope to get to everybody that registers because we see its a huge need that's not really being met here."

Gift ideas also include toiletries, sports equipment, makeup, headphones and games and a full list can be found here: www.bit.ly/teengiftdrive.

Donations will be accepted until December 20th at two locations, IncluSV Beauty Solutions at 849 Walker Rd, and Champion Products at 2601 Wyandotte St. E.

Donations can also be picked up by emailing bridgebuildersyqg@gmail.com or calling 226-946-3610.