Gibbs’ third touchdown late in game lifts Lions to win over Jets

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs took a toss sweep to the right, reversed field and raced to the left side of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown.

He was just getting warmed up.

Gibbs ran for another touchdown in the second half and had a go-ahead 11-yard reception with 2:25 left for his third score of the game and the Detroit Lions held on to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday.

“Gibbs hit another gear once we got him going in the second half,” coach Dan Campbell said.

The Lions (2-1) leaned on their dynamic running back a lot — on the ground and through the air — and he delivered another fantastic performance.

Gibbs said he was inspired by Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders being in the house.

“Anytime he’s here, I’ve got to step up my game,” he said.

Gibbs had 20 carries for 99 yards with two touchdown runs in the second half, along with seven receptions for 65 yards and score. The fourth-year pro is the first player in NFL history with at least 300 yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions through three games.

“He’s so explosive and nifty with the ball in his hands,” Jared Goff said.

The Jets (1-2) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Geno Smith’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert, a 23-yard TD throw to Garrett Wilson and a 2-point conversion pass to Sterling Shepard to make it 24-all.

New York’s defense — led by head coach Aaron Glenn, Detroit’s former defensive coordinator — then had two blown coverages as Goff and Gibbs marched the Lions down the field to quickly regain the lead.

With a chance to tie or perhaps go for the win, the Jets were on the Detroit 28 when Smith lost a fumble after blitzing safety Chuck Clark sacked him to seal it.

New York came up short again, one week after losing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Green Bay and losing 20-17 in overtime.

“We’re fighting to close that gap and we will,” Glenn said. “We’ll be on the other side of these games. I truly believe that”

Smith finished 31 of 37 for 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, but was on the sideline on the final offensive play after getting banged up and evaluated for a head injury.

“We have a lot of real good players,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to finish games.”

Goff was 25 of 32 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

The Lions got off to a slow start against Glenn, who was Dan Campbell’s defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024, before closing strong to score 31 points for the third straight week.

Detroit put the ball in Gibbs’ hands to set up Jake Bates’ 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

New York’s offense suddenly started moving the ball on the ensuing possession as Smith completed passes on four straight snaps for 72 yards. Rookie Kenyon Sadiq fully extended on a 24-yard touchdown catch in tight coverage put the Jets up 7-3. Sadiq had seven receptions for 105 yards and the score, a boost for a short-handed receiving corps.

Detroit converted a fourth-and-2 from the New York 9 with a pass to Isaac TeSlaa to set up Goff’s 4-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s back shoulder for a 10-7 lead late in the first half.

It extended Goff’s streak with a touchdown pass to 26 games and was St. Brown’s fifth catch for a score in 10 quarters this season.

On Gibbs’ first of three touchdowns, Goff ran interference on the path to the end zone.

“He wouldn’t have gotten in if I didn’t block for him,” the quarterback joked.

Injuries

Jets: RB Breece Hall (thigh) and LG Dylan Parham (knee) were injured during the game. WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) was inactive while TE Mason Taylor (thumb), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) and LB Kiko Mauigoa (quadriceps) were previously ruled out.

Lions: RT Blake Miller and LG Christian Mahogany played after missing last week’s game with injuries.

Up next

Jets: At Chicago next Sunday.

Lions: At Carolina next Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Larry Lage, The Associated Press