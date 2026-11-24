Amherstburg’s new council officially took office Monday night during the town’s inaugural meeting at the Libro Credit Union Centre.

Mayor Chris Gibb, Deputy Mayor Bill Petruniak and councillors Molly Allaire, Keith Boussey, Peter Courtney, Jen DeLuca and Wes Ewer were all sworn in to begin their four-year terms.

In his inaugural address, Gibb repeatedly stressed the importance of council remembering its responsibility to residents and the community’s future.

“We are not in charge of Amherstburg. We have been entrusted with it. The decisions we make over the next four years will have consequences that extend well beyond our term of office,” Gibb said.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Bill Petruniak said one of council’s first challenges will be bringing the community together following a divisive election campaign.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. The town has been very divided throughout the election, and I’m hoping that we can put all that behind us, work together, and make some real changes in the town,” Petruniak said.

Petruniak said residents repeatedly raised concerns about taxes, growth and infrastructure while he was campaigning, and he wants to see a number of community projects move ahead over the next four years.

“Hopefully we can find a way to get a boat ramp or a kayak launch. We’re going to keep up with our parks. We’re going to improve our festivals. It’s going to be a different look, I think, for our Open Air [Weekends],” he said.

Petruniak will also serve on Essex County council as part of his role as Amherstburg’s deputy mayor.

Amherstburg’s first regular council meeting is set for Monday December 14.