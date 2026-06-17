Ghana, Panama set to open World Cup competition tonight at Toronto Stadium

Wednesday's World Cup match between Ghana and Panama will be the second at Toronto Stadium following up Canada's tournament opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina. TSN's Jermain Franklin checks in from Toronto Stadium to discuss how Ghana has been embraced by the city, and what he expects the atmosphere to be like.

What will the atmosphere be like for Ghana vs. Panama at Toronto Stadium?

What will the atmosphere be like for Ghana vs. Panama at Toronto Stadium? Wednesday's World Cup match between Ghana and Panama will be the second at Toronto Stadium following up Canada's tournament opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina. TSN's Jermain Franklin checks in from Toronto Stadium to discuss how Ghana has been embraced by the city, and what he expects the atmosphere to be like.

TORONTO — Ghana and Panama will launch their prove-’em-wrong World Cup campaigns tonight at Toronto Stadium.

Soccer pundits don’t give either Group L side a chance to finish ahead of England or Croatia — who square off today in Arlington, Texas — which has helped coaches motivate their so-called underdogs as they prepare to compete in the Ontario capital. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

It’s the second of six World Cup matches scheduled for Toronto’s waterfront venue. Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina played to a 1-1 draw in the first game on Friday.

Panama is competing at just its second World Cup. The Central American nation failed to register a point in its 2018 appearance in Russia, but has improved over the past eight years.

Ghana, competing in its fifth World Cup, gave manager Otto Addo the boot in April and have turned to veteran Carlos Queiroz to steer them through the 2026 tournament. The West African nation has slipped all the way down to 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings, and have been rocked by several key injuries.

Ghana limps into this World Cup having lost six of its last seven matches and without the services of midfielder Thomas Partey, who was refused entry into Canada because he’s awaiting trail in Britain on rape and sexual assault charges.

Goals haven’t been an issue for Panama, scoring at least once in 11 of its last 12 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press