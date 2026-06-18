Ghana, Panama fans gather in Toronto for World Cup match

The Panama-Ghana matchup for Toronto’s second World Cup game drew thousands of fervent fans and Ghanaian royalty, even as rain and gusty winds threatened to disrupt some of the festivities around the stadium and across the city.

The two sides met at Toronto Stadium after jubilant Ghana supporters marched from Stanley Park and a massive crowd draped in Panama flags and colours arrived from Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Many Ghana supporters started their day early at Sankofa Square in downtown Toronto, where food and music began at 11 a.m. and attendees were greeted by Ghanaian king Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, dressed in traditional regalia, and other dignitaries.

The atmosphere was joyful as fans mingled outside the stadium before kickoff, with cheers, chants and friendly high-fives. The celebration continued in the stands as the match got underway and some fans pulled out plastic ponchos to stay dry in the rain.

Alex Denteh, who travelled to Toronto from Montreal, was still hoping to score a ticket to get inside the stadium before kickoff. He had hoped to spend about $300, but said last-minute ticket sellers were asking for hundreds of dollars more.

“I’m here to support Ghana – that’s my motherland,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that our (vice) captain ... was not granted an entry into the country, but we are hoping for the best for the team.”

Ghana’s midfielder Thomas Partey was refused entry into Canada because he’s awaiting trial in Britain on rape and sexual assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty. A Federal Court judge on Tuesday dismissed his bid for emergency relief.

For Panama fans, the match presents the first of two opportunities to cheer on their team in Toronto. Panama will also face Croatia at the stadium next week.

Eric Franco, who arrived from Panama with his father and a friend to attend both matches, said he easily secured tickets for the games.

“It was a little bit expensive but we are here,” he said as people filed into the stadium.

In addition to rain, the weather forecast called for possible thunderstorms later on.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto warning of strong wind gusts and a potential for “severe” thunderstorms later tonight with more than 40 millimetres of rain possible in some areas.

Watch parties have been scheduled across the Greater Toronto Area, including the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York and Celebration Square in Mississauga.

Toronto’s FIFA Fan Festival has already been cut short or postponed during previous matches due to inclement weather.

Toronto is hosting six World Cup matches, with the tournament opener ending in a 1-1 draw between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina last Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press