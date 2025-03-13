The Weather Network's spring forecast suggests winter may still have some parting shots in store even after much of Canada flirted with recent balmy temperatures.

The forecast says it's expected to be slightly chillier in Western Canada but otherwise close to normal in the rest of the country for March, April and May.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says it's shaping up to be a wet spring in both southern Ontario and Quebec.

It doesn't mean more rainy days necessarily, but he says it could present some "pretty intense" storm systems, and possible flood risks.

The only other areas expected to see above-normal precipitation this spring are British Columbia's central coast and northern New Brunswick.

The rest of Canada is expected to see near-normal precipitation.

But Scott says spring is like a roller-coaster ride with sometimes dramatic ups and downs.