Georgia amusement park to reopen as scheduled days after roller-coaster death

Attractions are seen at Six Flags Over Georgia, northwest of Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Mableton. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Attractions are seen at Six Flags Over Georgia, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Mableton. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA — Six Flags Over Georgia is set to open its gates Friday for the first time since a man fell to his death from one of the amusement park’s towering roller-coasters.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old school employee from Atlanta, was thrown from the Goliath coaster on Monday, and authorities are investigating what happened. The park was already scheduled to be closed Tuesday through Thursday and is reopening as scheduled Friday evening, though Goliath is not expected to be running.

Witnesses described seeing Kariem ejected from the coaster, and some people who rode the Goliath before him that day said they had concerns about its restraints. At least 11 roller-coasters in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily closed after his death, nine of which were manufactured by the company that built Goliath and with similar restraints.

Online photos and videos of most of the closed coasters show each equipped with clamshell restraints, which are mounted in front of each seat on a vertical bar that sits between the rider’s knees. The bar locks the padded restraint into place over the rider’s lap and upper legs.

It’s unclear from the images whether any of those coasters also have seat belts or other secondary restraints. Goliath in Georgia has no such backup restraints.

Bollinger & Mabillard, the company that manufactured Goliath, said in an email it would have no further comment until it had a “better understanding of what transpired” on Monday.

Kariem was thrown from his seat and struck other patrons before landing below the ride. Goliath, one of Six Flags Over Georgia’s headline attractions, towers above the park’s entrance. It opened in 2006 and features a series of hills and turns. It doesn’t take riders upside down, but its first hill rises to 200 feet (61 metres) and it has a top speed of 70 miles per hour (112 kilometres).

The Associated Press