George Thorogood & The Destroyers are coming to Caesars Windsor.

They're bringing 'The Baddest Show On Earth Tour' to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, May 21.

They'll be joined by special guests The Marshall Tucker Band.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers have been performing for over five decades and have sold more than 15 million albums and have performed in over 8,000 live shows.

They've had a number of chart-topping hits, including "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "I Drink Alone", and "Bad To The Bone".

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan, 23, 2026 at 10 a.m.