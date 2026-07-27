Genevieve becomes a Category 5 hurricane but is not expected to make landfall

Hurricane Genevieve is seen off the southwest coast of Mexico, right, over the Pacific Ocean, shortly after 6 a.m. ET Monday, July 27, 2026. (NOAA)

MIAMI — Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Genevieve’s center was located about 530 miles (855 kilometres) southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was expected to begin weakening from Tuesday.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h). It was located about 670 miles (1,080 kilometres) east of Hilo and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 km/h).

The Associated Press