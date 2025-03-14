The estate of deceased actor Gene Hackman is seeking to block the public release of autopsy and investigative reports related to the deaths of Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa, especially photographs and video.

Their partially mummified bodies were discovered at home in Santa Fe in February.

Authorities last week said Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease as much as a week after a rare, rodent-borne disease took the life of his wife.

An advocate for government transparency says sensitive images are off-limits from public records requests in New Mexico, though investigative reports are typically accessible.