TORONTO — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are returning to the stage as Rush next summer.

The longtime bandmates have announced 12 dates on a reunion tour that will see them play seven cities across North America.

The tour, dubbed Fifty Something, kicks off on June 7 in Inglewood, Calif. and wraps in Cleveland on Sept. 17. Along the way, two Canadian dates have been booked at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 7 and 9.

It's the first time Rush has hit the road since the momentous R40 tour in 2015 and drummer Neil Peart died in 2020.

Lee and Lifeson say they intend to honour their friend with a tribute during every show, part of a two-hour set list they say will change up each night.

Presales for the reunion dates begin on Oct. 13, while general tickets go on sale Oct. 17.

As part of the announcement, Lee and Lifeson have enlisted Anika Nilles as Rush's new drummer.

They say she was recommended to them by their bass tech, who had seen her perform while she was touring with Jeff Beck.

"He mentioned how impressive she was, how talented and musical she was, and powerful," Lee said in a video announcement with Lifeson shared on YouTube.

"You and I playing with her started to put a charge in us ... and it was only once we had those successful rehearsal sessions with her that made me feel like, yes, we can do this and we can do justice. This is going to be fun."