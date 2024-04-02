The conversation on a new K-12 Kingsville school name will continue this evening at the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting.

The Board of Trustees will meet this evening with an item on the agenda to amend part of the previously adopted motion for the new school name on Jasperson Road in Kingsville.

The item on the agenda will look to see the trustees change Erie Migration Academy to Erie Migration District School.

This name, which was put forward by trustee Julia Burgess and passed during a meeting on February 20 with a 6-2 vote, has caused frustration and controversy from the public.

While trustees did follow the proper procedure to picking the name, many throughout the community, and a few trustees including Cathy Cooke, Nancy Armstrong, and Linda Qin, have expressed their frustrations with how the name was selected since it was not a name put forward by the School Naming Committee.

Community members have stated that Erie Migration Academy has a crude and unfortunate acronym, causing concern from the public.

This school will bring together students from Jack Minor, Kingsville Public, Harrow Public, and Kingsville District High School.

The public session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and can be viewed live on the GECDSB YouTube page.